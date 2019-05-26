LOGAN — The search for missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley was ongoing Sunday after FBI agents and Cache County law enforcement agencies worked through the night serving search warrants and following up on leads.

The girl was last seen at 2 a.m. on Saturday and was discovered missing from her home on the west side of Logan at about 9:30 a.m. Her uncle, Alex Whipple, 21, who had been at the house that night, was also gone.

Whipple was located by police on Saturday afternoon and taken into custody on unrelated warrants. Whipple has been uncooperative with police and is considered a suspect in Elizabeth's disappearance, Logan police said.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Members of law enforcement search for missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley on Sunday, May 26, 2019, around the house in Logan where she was last seen.

Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge said police have "several locations where we believe we've found some evidentiary items that will help link Mr. Whipple to this case."

According to the Logan Police Department Facebook page, police are asking residents of southwest Logan, Nibley, Hyrum or Mount Sterling to watch for suspicious items on their property. If they find anything, police ask that they not touch it and call 435-753-7555 immediately.

Police are also asking residents who have video surveillance cameras or smart doorbells and reside between 300 South to 100 North and 300 West to 600 West to check their videos and cameras for the hours of 2 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Elizabeth was last seen wearing a red tank top and blue jeans. She is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 40 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair with bangs. She has brown eyes.

Budge said searchers will continue to look for her until dark and then continue to follow up leads.

"We're still just trying to locate her. We have evidence to believe that he is the reason that she is missing," Budge said of Whipple.

Logan police, the Cache County Sheriff's Office, Cache County Search and Rescue and FBI are involved in the investigation.

Contributing: Sean Moody