Portland Trail Blazers forward Brian Grant gets an elbow to his right eye from Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone (32) in the first quarter Tuesday, May 25, 1999, in Salt Lake City.

Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

NBA MVP Karl Malone had just 8 points and the Utah Jazz’s season ended in disappointment in a 92-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

He shot 3 of 16 from the field in what he called one of the worst games he’d ever played. It was his lowest output in a playoff game at that point.

The Jazz were within two points with 1:21 to play at 80-78.

