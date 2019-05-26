Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

NBA MVP Karl Malone had just 8 points and the Utah Jazz’s season ended in disappointment in a 92-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

He shot 3 of 16 from the field in what he called one of the worst games he’d ever played. It was his lowest output in a playoff game at that point.

The Jazz were within two points with 1:21 to play at 80-78.

