SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three Wildcats are heading to the NCAA Championships. Weber State’s Tawnie Moore, Kate Sorensen and Nathan Dunivan all qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships after their performances at the NCAA West Preliminary Meet this weekend in Sacramento.

All three will be making their first trip to the NCAA meet, which will be held June 5-8 in Austin, Texas. It marks the first time WSU has had three individuals qualify for the NCAAs since 2008.

Moore, a senior from Marriott-Slaterville, qualified in the 100-meter hurdles by finishing fifth in the event Saturday night with a time of 13.13, just off her career-best time. Moore is a four-time Big Sky champion, including winning the 100-meter hurdles at the conference meet earlier this month with a career-best time of 13.11, the best time in WSU and Big Sky history.

Kate Sorensen, a sophomore from Gunnison, Utah, qualified for the NCAAs in the 400-meter hurdles. She finished 10th in the event Friday night with a career-best time of 57.46. That time improves her own school record and is the second-fastest time in Big Sky Conference history. Sorensen also won the Big Sky title in the event earlier this month.

Nathan Dunivan also qualified for the NCAAs in the men’s discus. The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native won Big Sky titles in the discus and the hammer throw at the conference meet. On Friday he qualified for the NCAA Championships in the discus by finishing eighth in the event with a mark of 182-11.

Weber State had six other Wildcats competing at the NCAA West Preliminary Meet. Lindsey Johnson and Paige Van Meeteren both finished in a tie for 22nd in the women’s high jump with a mark of 5-07.

Lexie Thompson was 26th in the 10,000 meters, posting a time of 34:48.67, and Emily Morgan was 30th in the 100 meters at 11.74.

Keaton Pace finished in 35th place in the javelin at 195-07, and Tracen Warnick was 42nd in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:51.74.