SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Utah State track and field ended its stay at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships on Saturday at Hornet Stadium.

With the preliminaries complete, the Aggies will send junior Sindri Gudmundsson (javelin) and senior Cierra Simmons-Mecham (3,000-meter steeplechase) to the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships, which will be held June 5-8, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

In the first round of the men's shot put on Saturday, junior Kyle Morris threw a personal-best 18.14 meters (59-6.25), finishing 29th overall, as his mark still stands as the ninth-best in outdoor program history. Sophomore Josh Barclay placed 41st in the same event with a throw of 17.54 meters (57-6.5).

The high jump trio of Leaugen Fray (2.06 meters/6-9), freshman Chandler Obray (2.01 meters/6-7) and sophomore Hunter Simonsen (2.01 meters/6-7) placed 27th, and tied for 31st and 38th, respectively.

Senior thrower Brenn Flint placed 22nd in the women's shot put with a throw of 15.70 meters (51-6.25).

Junior Kyle Brost closed out the Aggies' stay at the NCAA West Prelims as the native of Chandler, Arizona, leaped 15.43 meters (50-7.5) in the triple jump, placing 16th overall.

"It’s been a long day, but I’m happy with how the performance went,” Brost said. "This atmosphere has been so much fun. It’s been a great time being out here and competing at such a high level. It’s been really fun."

NCAA WEST PRELIMINARY CHAMPIONSHIPS

****HORNET STADIUM** SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, **MAY 25, 2019****

USU WOMEN'S RESULTS

Shot Put (First Round): 22. Brenn Flint, 15.70m (51-6.25)

USU MEN'S RESULTS

Shot Put (First Round): 29. Kyle Morris, 18.14m (59-6.25); 41. Josh Barclay, 17.54m (57-6.5)

High Jump (First Round): 27. Leaugen Fray, 2.06m (6-9); T31. Chandler Obray, 2.01m (6-7); T38. Hunter Simonsen, 2.01m (6-7)

Triple Jump (First Round): 16. Kyle Brost, 15.43m (50-7.5)