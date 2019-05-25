LOGAN — Local police agencies and the FBI planned to work through the night Saturday to investigate the disappearance of a 5-year-old girl who might have been with her uncle when she went missing.

Elizabeth Shelley was last seen at 2 a.m. on Saturday and was discovered missing from her home on Logan's west side at about 10 a.m. Her 21-year-old uncle, Alex Whipple, who had been at the house that night, was also gone, according to police.

Police located Whipple on foot Saturday afternoon and took him into custody, according to Logan police post on Facebook. Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge said Whipple is "not being that cooperative" and is considered a suspect in Elizabeth's disappearance.

"The fortunate thing is we have all of the adults accounted for," Budge said. "The obvious conclusion is that she's in a lot of danger."

Regarding the girl's uncle, Budge said, "Right now we're pretty focussed on Alex."

According to the Facebook post from police Saturday night, "Officers are seeking additional search warrants and we are continuing to search for 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley."

"It is unknown what type of shirt she was wearing, but is believed at this point she was wearing either blue jeans or a teal colored plaid skirt. She is 3 feet 6 inches tall with shoulder length curly brown hair with choppy bangs and brown eyes," Logan police wrote on Facebook.

Logan police, the Cache County Sheriff's Office, Cache County Search and Rescue and FBI are involved in the investigation. Police suspended a volunteer search operating from Bear River Head Start on Saturday evening.

Police are asking residents in the area between 300 South to 100 North and 300 West to 600 West who have video surveillance, including smart doorbells, to check their videos and cameras for the hours of 2 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

"All of us are still hoping we're going to find Elizabeth alive," Budge said.

Anyone with information may call 435-753-7555.

Contributing: Sean Moody