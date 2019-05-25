FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Utah’s Kyler Dunkle had another solid under-par round at the NCAA Golf Championships Saturday, firing a 1-under-par 71, which puts him in a tie for fourth place at the halfway point of the tournament at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Dunkle, who is completing his senior season at Utah after transferring from Colorado State, stands at 4-under-par 71, two shots behind Austin Eckroat of Oklahoma State. He's a shot behind first-day leader Collin Morikawa of Cal and Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff, who tied the course record with a 66 Saturday.

Dunkle started on the back nine and got off to a good start with a birdie at No. 10. He was hurt by a double-bogey 6 at No. 18, but came back with birdies on his next two holes before making bogey at No. 3. He followed with a birdie at 6, a bogey at 7 and another birdie at 8 to get under par for the day.

“Another awesome round” said Utah head coach Garrett Clegg. “He came back great from a very bad hole. After he made a double bogey on the 18th hole he birdied the next two holes. He is in great shape and has played two really good rounds of golf. Tomorrow will be another test and it will be fun to see how we do.”

Also tied with Dunkle is Stanford’s Isaiah Salinda and Auburn’s Jacob Solomon at 4-under 140. Dunkle will tee off at 8:02 a.m. MT Sunday and if he is one of the top nine individuals not on an advancing team, he will play in Monday’s final round.

In the team competition, BYU had its third straight poor round with a score of 307, the worst of the 30 teams in the tournament, and the Cougars stand in 30th place at 629. They’ll sit out Sunday and count their 309 score they posted Thursday when they played their “Sunday” round. Because only the top 15 teams make the cut for Monday’s final round, the Cougars are extremely unlikely to make it. Brock Stanger had the best round for BYU Saturday with a 74.