CLEARFIELD — After four days of rainouts, there were finally games played in the 6A state tournament on Saturday, and for Herriman and Copper Hills it was worth the wait.

The region rivals prevailed in their respective winners bracket quarterfinals on Saturday to remain the last unbeaten teams heading into next Tuesday’s winners bracket semis.

Defending state champion Herriman edged Bingham 12-10 in a marathon 3 1/2 hour extra inning game at Clearfield. Copper Hills made much quicker work of Layton, 8-3, in a game at Davis.

There were seven other games played on Saturday in relocated games at Davis, Layton and Clearfield High School, with Layton and Bingham advancing through as the last two remaining teams in the one-loss bracket.

Herriman coach Heidi McKissick said it had been an emotional week because of all the rainouts, but everyone was thrilled to finally be at a dry diamond on Saturday.

“We were excited and came out and scored six runs and then we kind of settled and they came back slowly with a couple of big home runs. I’m glad we didn’t give up,” said McKissick.

Herriman built a 6-0 lead after an inning and a half, but Bingham‘s big bats allowed it to chip away at the lead and eventually force extra innings. Neither team scored despite great opportunities in the eighth inning, but Herriman scored five runs in the top of the ninth and held on for the win despite the three-run homer by Emily Dority in the bottom of the ninth.

Sophia Badell, Aubree Hogan and Berklee Marx also hit home runs, which helped Bingham overcome a rocky first few innings on the mound.

Realistically, neither team’s pitchers were consistently dialed into the strike zone. Both teams used two pitchers, and they combined to give 23 free passes, 13 from Herriman (two intentional walks) and 10 from Bingham.

The nine-day break between playoff games seemed to have it biggest impact on the pitchers.

Herriman scored six runs on just three hits in the first two innings as it was aided by six walks early on.

Bingham answered back with two runs in the second and third inning, a run in the fourth and then two more in the sixth to tie it 7-7. It nearly took the lead in the sixth, but Herriman third baseman Sydnee Hoffman made a great recovery defensively to throw the runner out at first despite bobbling the initial grounder with the bases loaded.

Hoffman made another key defensive play in the eighth inning that robbed a game-winning hit down the third base line and then she threw out the runner at home.

In the eighth Herriman led off with a bunt single to put runners at the corners, but it failed to score. After squandering that chance, when the same thing happened on an initial sacrifice bunt attempt in the ninth, it capitalized on the situation. RBI singles from Alexis Smith and McKenna Gough, followed by a sacrifice pop-up by Abby Grundy, pushed the lead to 10-7.

“All year bunts have been something big. I keep telling them it’s worthy sacrificing. Sometimes they don’t like to do that but it works, and it worked a couple times for us,” said McKissick.

Herriman leadoff hitter Libby Parkinson — who walked four times in her six plate appearances — added two more runs on a single, which proved to the be game-winning RBIs after Bingham scored three runs in its half of the ninth.