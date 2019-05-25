PAPEETE, Tahiti — After addressing a total of 94,510 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; flying 17,844 miles; and calling upon kings, presidents and prime ministers, President Russell M. Nelson completed his nine-day, seven-country Pacific Ministry TourFriday, May 24, with a warning to local Latter-day Saints.

“There’s trouble ahead,” he said before leaving Tahiti Friday evening. “Prepare for attacks from the adversary. Please protect yourself from Satan’s traps, including harmful drugs and pornography.”

Some 10,000 Tahitian Latter-day Saints filled Stade Pater Stadium here for the devotional and 175th anniversary cultural program honoring the start of missionary work in the Pacific. The events were broadcast to meetinghouses throughout French Polynesia.

