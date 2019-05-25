A new Church News video shows how members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed and embraced President Russell M. Nelson during his ministry tour to the South Pacific.

Sister Wendy Nelson, who accompanied her husband on the tour, reflected on the warmth and love of the people they visited in the the South Pacific. The tour included stops in Hawaii, Samoa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Tahiti.

"So they welcome you in ways that you've never been welcomed before," Sister Nelson said. "They're saying, 'President Nelson, we welcome you home.'"

"I've been going in and out of these islands now since 1976," President Nelson said. "I know some of them and I know their parents and I know their grandparents. They feel like I'm part of the family. ... I love these people.

"We want to just say to the people that we love them, we're glad that you're members of the church, we're glad you love the Lord, and we just want to be with you."