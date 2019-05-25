Stuart Johnson, Deseret Morning News Local legend says that if one closes their eyes they can hear a woman weeping when standing by this headstone at the Spanish Fork Cemetery, photographed Oct. 5, 2005.

SALT LAKE CITY — Not all visits to a cemetery have to be somber — sometimes they can be interesting and informative, especially if you happen to run into any of these unique graves. From funny epitaphs to historic monuments, these headstones liven up cemeteries across Utah. To get the exact locations of the various headstones, just search for the name on Find a Grave.

Weeping ladies

Two of the most well-known graves in Utah feature statues of weeping ladies. The first can be found in the Logan City Cemetery on the Cronquist family plot. This 10-foot-tall statue is a memorial to Julia Cronquist, who reportedly lost five of her children. The second is the grave of Laura Daniels Ferreday, also known as the weeping lady tombstone in Spanish Fork City Cemetery. According to the Deseret News, a popular local legend says that those who walk around the cemetery with their eyes closed at night can hear the woman on the tombstone weeping.

Jody Nelson Ebner-Clark, Find a Grave A headstone in West Valley City, Utah has the epitaph "May the Force be with you – always."

Jedi priest

The first Utahn to officially become a Jedi priest is buried in West Valley City at the Valley View Memorial Park. According to Atlas Obscura, Steven Allan Ford practiced Jediism, the religion inspired by Star Wars, and was even the first Jedi minister to officiate a wedding. The small headstone has an epitaph that reads “May the Force be with you always.”

Kay’s fudge

The grave of Kathryn Kirkham Andrews in the Logan City Cemetery stands out because it has an entire fudge recipe inscribed in the marble of the headstone. This unique headstone became popular on social media and Kay’s fudge recipe can now be found across a variety of baking blogs online.

Cheryl Olsen, Find a Grave A headstone in Logan City Cemetery has a fudge recipe inscribed on the back.

Presidents of the Church

Twelve presidents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were buried in the Salt Lake City Cemetery, according to the Deseret News. The only deceased presidents that aren’t buried there are Joseph Smith, Brigham Young, Lorenzo Snow and Ezra Taft Benson. Brigham Young's burial site is close by, however, at the Mormon Pioneer Memorial. When Young died in 1877, he was buried in a private plot at 140 E. First Ave. This burial site also houses Eliza R. Snow’s grave and a monument that memorializes the 6,000 pioneers who died while crossing the plains.

Open book

Megan Kennedy, megank.photo A headstone in the shape of an open book can be found in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

This small but mysterious grave can be found in the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Salt Lake City. The headstone in the shape of an open book has only one word inscribed on the pages, "Goodnight." According to Slug Magazine, the headstone is located on the east side of the cemetery by the running creek and the metal headstones with Masonic seals.

Park City miners

The historic Glenwood Cemetery in Park City has been around since 1885. Here, you can find the graves of seven miners all buried next to each other. They were all born in County Down, Ireland, and all died in 1902 in an explosion at the Daly-West mine in Park City. According to Park City Magazine, the headstones of John Devlin, Harry Devlin, Mike Conloa, James Murnin, Richard Dillon, John Carney and Charles McAlindon stand in a row like “soldiers at attention.” For those interested in mining or the history of Park City, the line of headstones for these miners will prove to be an interesting site.

Max Turpin, Find a Grave The graves of seven miners stand in a row in the Glenwood Cemetery in Park City.

Philo T. Farnsworth

The Provo City Cemetery is home to the grave of the famous inventor Philo T. Farnsworth. Born in 1906 in Beaver, Farnsworth is credited as the inventor of the television. He is one of the most famous people buried in Utah, making this headstone a must-see.

Victim of the Beast

Lynn Arave, Deseret News A bizarre monument in the Salt Lake City Cemetery marks Lilly E. Gray’s grave, which mentions “Victim of the beast 666.”

The grave of Lilly E. Gray in the Salt Lake City Cemetery reads, “Victim of the Beast 666.” According to Fox 13 News, Lilly died of natural causes, and it was her husband, Elmer Gray, who ordered the tombstone. No one knows why he chose this bizarre epitaph, but it certainly makes it one of the most unique graves in Utah.

Horse poem

Jennifer Jones, thedeadhistory.com "Emo's grave" is in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

On the back of the headstone of a man named Russell James Larsen is “one of the more touching and humorous epitaphs in the Logan City Cemetery,” according to Find a Grave. The poem reads, “Two things I love most,/good horses and beautiful women,/and when I die I hope/they tan this old hide of mine/and make it into a ladies riding/saddle so I can rest in peace/between the two things I love/most.”

Emo’s Grave

Nicknamed “Emo’s Grave,” the final resting place of a man named Jacob Moritz is actually a mausoleum. Born in Germany in 1849, Moritz was a brewery owner in Salt Lake City. Now, his grave is a popular site for teenagers and folklorists who believe you can see his ghost inside the mausoleum. According to the Deseret News, Moritz’s ashes used to be held in the urn inside the mausoleum but have been moved to an “undisclosed location” due to the large amount of visitors.