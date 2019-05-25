WEST VALLEY CITY — One man died when his stationary vehicle was hit by another car just before 11 p.m. and caught fire Friday on the I-215 west belt route.

Luis E. Franco, 23, of West Valley City, was stopped in a middle lane of northbound I-215, possibly because of a mechanical problem, when his Suzuki Forenza was struck by a Honda Accord, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Wade Breur.

The Honda driver, whose name was not release, was changing lanes from slower lanes to passing lanes when it collided with the immobile Suzuki, Breur said. The impact sent the Honda off to the right side of the road, and the Forenza spun until it faced south, according to investigators.

The Suzuki caught fire, "causing fatal injuries to the driver and only occupant," Breur said. "The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and was not transported (to a hospital)."

Utah Highway Patrol Troopers continue to investigate the crash Saturday morning, and I-215 Northbound was closed at 3500 South.