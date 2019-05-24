GROVER, Wayne County — A small plane carrying two people crashed in southern Utah, killing them both, authorities said Friday.

The names of the pair and additional details about them were not immediately released.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office received a call about 11:20 a.m. Friday from witnesses who reported they lost sight of the plane, heard what sounded like an explosion and saw smoke, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Crews responded to Miner’s Mountain Road near Grover, a small community outside of Torrey, to find "a large debris field" and fire, the sheriff's office said.

The plane, a Cirrus SR22, crashed under "unknown circumstances," said Allen Kenitzer with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The remains of the deceased will be brought to the state medical examiner's office and federal investigators are expected to investigate the crash.