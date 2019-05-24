A storm early Friday caused flooding on the S-Line in Sugar House, forcing the Utah Transit Authority to set up a van bridge between the Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations. According to the National Weather Service, Salt Lake City has received over 2.57 inches of precipitation this month as of 5 p.m. Friday. KSL's Grant Weyman said Saturday's temperatures should rebound to near 70, and Sunday should be even warmer. More showers and cool weather is expected for the first few days of next week.

