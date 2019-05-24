15 sculptures made entirely of plastic garbage found in the oceans, which will be at Hogle Zoo through Sept. 30, represent the sea life affected by plastic pollution. The sculptures are by artist and educator Angela Haseltine Pozzi, who first recognized the amount of plastic washing up on the beaches she loved and decided to take action. Since 2010, Washed Ashore has processed tons of plastic pollution from Pacific beaches to create monumental art that is awakening the hearts and minds of viewers to the global marine debris crisis. The sculptures can be viewed seven days a week with paid zoo admission, which is $18.95 for adults ages 13 to 64; $16.95 for senior citizens 65 and older; $14.95 for children 3 to 12. Children 2 and under get in free. The zoo is located at 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave.

