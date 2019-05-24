SALT LAKE CITY — "Sonic the Hedgehog” will now hit theaters on the day of love.

Director Jeff Fowler announced on Twitter Friday that “Sonic the Hedgehog’s” premiere has been pushed back to Feb. 14, 2020. The film was initially scheduled for release this November.

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

“Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right,” Fowler tweeted Friday.

Fowler’s news comes weeks after fans protested Sonic’s look in the first trailer for the film — he’s got creepy teeth, for one thing, and doesn’t quite look like his video game iteration.

Soon after Sonic’s poor reception, Fowler announced that the film’s artists were redesigning the hedgehog’s look for the film. The delayed release is very likely due to those efforts.

With Fowler’s announcement, a lot of fans are discussing what this means for the movie. They’re also sharing how they feel about Fowler’s decision, and thus far, the reception overall seems to indicate that Fowler has made a good move for the film.

“Thank you for listening to the fans. You guys made the right call. I have much higher hopes for this movie now because you guys are showing that you are listening,” @Canadianguyehh tweeted.

“He shouldn’t have to change Sonic at all. Sonic looks fine,” @Richie_kid99 tweeted.

“I'm really glad you guys are willing to go through this change. It shows that you all care about Sonic fans,” @LiKovacs tweeted. “I know some of us fans can be over the top but we do it out of love for these characters. Thank you for showing that love as well.”

“Thank you for delaying the movie so the animators don’t have to be overworked. This is a very brave decision and you have my respect for it,” @ThatSoni tweeted.

Some have noticed how Fowler’s announcement included an image of Sonic’s arm with a gloved hand. In the initial trailer for the film, Sonic didn’t have gloves, another detail fans took issue with.

This may be a reason for many Sonic fans to take heart that the next iteration of Sonic will be a little truer to the hedgehog’s original look.

We’ll find out on Feb. 14, 2020.