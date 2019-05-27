The Democrats seem to be conducting a clinic on how to harass a president and hamper a presidency and cripple the governing process with the endless accusations and investigations. Meanwhile, so many critical issues go unattended. The Republicans are taking good notes and will be prepared to retaliate in kind when the other party is back in the White House, as surely they will be sooner or later.

The very core of the democratic process is of coming together, talking and negotiating civilly and compromising agreements for the common good. When that is lost, we are all lost. We will find ourselves ruled by fiat, decree and mandate, and in the extreme, by force of arms.

I fear that civil government — that is, a government peopled with men and women of civility, manners, courtesy and good intentions — is a thing of the past. History has shown that while democracy seems to be the best form of government, doing the most good for the most people, it is also by its very nature and processes the most difficult in which to get anything done. Everyone wants to have a say and, if possible, their own way. There will always be winners and losers. Until we learn to live with that reality, we will get nowhere.

Raymond Mayo

Midway