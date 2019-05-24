SALT LAKE CITY — “Call of Duty” seems to have hit a crossroads. The next installment to the series is rumored to be the fourth “Modern Warfare” title, and is named “Modern Warfare.”

The issue is, the name has already been claimed.

Kotaku reports that this year’s installment in the mega-popular shooter series is the third sequel to 2007's “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.” IGN also notes that series publisher Activision previously released a remastered version of “Call of Duty 4” titled “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered.” Three games with the same name could end up leading to confusion.

However, Kotaku notes that the reasoning behind the similar name is because the new “Modern Warfare” will be a thematic reboot of the subseries.

“It’ll be heavy on troubling, realistic emotional moments, very much inspired by the controversial No Russian campaign in "Modern Warfare 2" that allowed the player to gun down civilians,” Kotaku writes.

To be fair, plenty of video game reboots share the same names — “God of War,” “Doom,” “Prey,” “Tomb Raider,” “Ninja Gaiden” and “Ratchet and Clank” have all recently paraded out names of their predecessors, according to GameSpot editor Tamoor Hussain.

Other media professionals, games industry veterans and fans have weighed in on the rumor. Some think the naming convention is ridiculous, while others see the status as a reboot as justification for the rehashed name. Others are totally ambivalent to the news.

"The first one was 'Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare' so, obviously, the fourth one is 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.' Video Games are absurd,” wrote Kotaku reporter Jason Schreier.

Note: Previous "Call of Duty" games have been rated M for mature for blood and gore, drug reference, intense violence and strong language.