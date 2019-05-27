Memorial Day is here, but it’s already time to start thinking about tomorrow.

For many, the unofficial start of summer conjures images of family barbecues, the start of pool season and American flags lining suburban streets. As happy and quintessential as these images are, they aren’t Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is for honoring and remembering those who died serving the country. For them, freedom meant more than burgers or fireworks. Its sobering to think that those for whom Memorial Day exists will not be here to enjoy it. But the national holiday is also about the future and how the memory of those who gave the last full measure of devotion influences lives today.

America has seen great victory in the 243 years since its founding. The benefits from those triumphs do not come without immense loss. One day is not enough for remembering the sacrifices of the lives lost or preserve freedom. That solemn remembrance and honor requires action over the course of years, well beyond a single day. As Adlai Stevenson put it, “Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.”

The United States of America is a living memorial to those who died defending its liberty. The living are fortunate to inherit the product of their example, and it is up to the living to honor and remember them through continuing to defend liberty and justice for all.

After today ends — when the flame on the grill flickers out and the ash of the fireworks settles — what will happen tomorrow?

Today Americans can visit graves, attend sunrise services and contemplate on the heroism of the fallen. But tomorrow is where the real work resumes. Tomorrow, everyone can truly honor the soldier's sacrifice by striving to treat others well, to act with civility and respect others despite differences. Tomorrow, everyone can work to ensure equal opportunity for all.

The nation is invited to pause for the National Moment of Remembrance each year on the last Monday in May. In the larger picture, that’s just what Memorial Day is — a pause. Laboring to memorialize and remember the country's fallen heroes comes in how Americans resume their everyday lives in order to preserve all that they've sacrificed for. Ronald Reagan expressed this when he said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”

The nation’s freedom is built on generations of sacrifice. Today is a solemn time to think about each of those losses; a time to reflect on their heroism and courage. Memorial Day is about remembering the past, but don’t forget to work for it tomorrow.