A lighthearted look at the news of the day:

Graduates of 2019, I stand before you today to commence my commencement speech, grateful you have convoked this convocation and knowing that the only way you will remember a word I say is if I announce I will pay off all your student loans. So, remember to keep your feet on the ground while you reach for the stars, don’t lose faith in your fellow human beings, wear sunscreen, turn off your darned phones, don’t let someone fool you into buying jeans with holes in the knees, and quit looking at me that way. I don’t have $40 million.

---

Robert F. Smith, an Austin billionaire, finally figured out how to give a commencement speech people will remember longer than the time it takes to return their rented caps and gowns. His $40 million loan payoff gift probably also will put him in great demand for commencement speeches nationwide next spring.

---

Today is Memorial Day, the one holiday greeting card companies never have figured out how to exploit.

---

Utah lawmakers are calling for big, bold ideas regarding tax reform. They’re also still mulling plans to broaden the base of taxpayers. Isn’t that a little counterproductive in an age when obesity is such a problem?

---

If we broaden the base any more, a tax on candy and Big Gulps may be the only sure way to save the state budget.

---

Nancy Pelosi says she hopes President Trump’s family or staff will hold an intervention, implying she is concerned about the president’s mental health and saying she prays for him. Trump responded by telling a news conference, “I’m an extremely stable genius.” He then called Pelosi a “mess” and “crazy.” Americans everywhere are wondering when they get an intervention.

---

Americans, meanwhile, opted for something a little more family friendly on their televisions, preferring to watch the final episode of "Game of Thrones."

---

CSPAN will never rival shows like "Game of Thrones." For one thing, who would hold viewing parties each week where everyone had to come dressed as a politician?

---

Meanwhile, the roughly 236 Democratic candidates for president are considering forming an a capella group called the low-tones, but they’re having trouble finding songs that don’t have much harmony.