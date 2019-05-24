SALT LAKE CITY — You, too, could be a little short for a stormtrooper.

Disneyland Resort is hiring stormtroopers for its immersive “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” land, which will open on May 31.

So what are the details of the job?

Well, for one, you have to be between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, which means that, yes, you might be a little too short to be a stormtrooper.

“If you get the job, you'll be expected to interact with thousands of people each day in meet-and-greets while posing for pictures and helping to create magical moments with guests of all ages,” according to CNET.

“As a Disneyland Stormtrooper you will have to demonstrate high energy levels, a full range of body movement, and imaginative improvisation, all while working in a full-body costume,” CNET reports.

You will need to work Friday nights, weekends, holidays and during peak operating season.

You must be authorized to work in the United States.

Performers must be 18 years old or a high school student graduating in 2019.

Auditions: Disneyland will host auditions for the role at the Onstage Dance Center in Downey, California, on Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Of course, even if you don’t get selected, there’s a good chance there will be more auditions for the position in the future. So keep these details handy.