SALT LAKE CITY — A wild bobcat survived an entanglement with a soccer net in Colorado Springs, Colorado, earlier in May, and the video of the incident continues to go viral.Comment on this story
The bobcat ripped through soccer nets and didn’t sustain any injuries, according to The Denver Post.
“Attention sports fans. Here’s why we ask you to take down sports nets when not in use,” according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweet on Monday. “This bobcat was lucky.”
The bobcat appeared to be hanging in the net above the ground.
USA Today shared a video of the bobcat on May 23.
“After a bobcat became entangled in a soccer net in Colorado, wildlife officials are advising residents to take the nets down after using them,” the video description reads.