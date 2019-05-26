SALT LAKE CITY — A wild bobcat survived an entanglement with a soccer net in Colorado Springs, Colorado, earlier in May, and the video of the incident continues to go viral.

The bobcat ripped through soccer nets and didn’t sustain any injuries, according to The Denver Post.

“Attention sports fans. Here’s why we ask you to take down sports nets when not in use,” according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweet on Monday. “This bobcat was lucky.”

ATTN sports fans. Here's why we ask you to take down sports nets when not in use. This bobcat was trapped in a soccer net in the Golden Hills area of #ColoradoSprings. This bobcat was lucky. It escaped with its life. Others injure themselves or die frantically trying to escape. pic.twitter.com/zzLs5FAm7v — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 6, 2019

The bobcat appeared to be hanging in the net above the ground.

USA Today shared a video of the bobcat on May 23.

“After a bobcat became entangled in a soccer net in Colorado, wildlife officials are advising residents to take the nets down after using them,” the video description reads.