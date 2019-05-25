SALT LAKE CITY — Is it possible for an American flag to be too big?

The city of Statesville, North Carolina is suing a business for violating a city ordinance by flying an American flag that is way too big, according to USA Today.

But the business hasn’t brought down its flag. In fact, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis won’t remove the flag despite a court order to do so. He told USA Today that he doesn’t plan on removing the piece of American pride, either.

“The flag isn’t coming down. It’s the only thing I know for certain," Lemonis said. "I know I’m going to die. I know I’m going to pay taxes. And I know I’m not taking the flag down.”

According to the North Carolina city, the business, Gander RV, has let a 3,200-square-foot flag wave in the wind for six months. But the company only received a permit for a flag that was 1,000 square feet, The Charlotte Observer reports.

So, there’s where the rubber meets the road. Or where the flag meets the… wind?

In a statement, the city said it has asked the RV business to replace the current flag with a new one that matches the size the city approved.

The city will seek a fine of $50 for every day that the current flag is on display, according to the statement.

Lemonis shared on Twitter an email he received that said the fine was worth more than $10,000.

Hey @cityofsvl we have received your lawsuit regarding our #usflag #AmericanFlag. It will not come down. pic.twitter.com/eiVV8tAtz2 — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 18, 2019

“If a judge grants the city an injunction, Lemonis says his refusal to remove the flag could land him in contempt of court. He said he would be willing to take that personal consequence,” according to USA Today.

But why?

“Lemonis' position is simple, he said: As long as the American flag isn’t creating a safety hazard or interfering with airspace, there shouldn’t be a limit on its display size. He says that position is specific to the American flag,” USA Today reports.

Camping World shared a Facebook post that explained the decision to keep the flag, according to The Charlotte Observer.

"This is about more than just the flag. This is about our Veterans, Military, and the men and women that have sacrificed for this great country," Camping World posted to Facebook on May 18. "They are the reason we fly the flag and they are the reason we will NOT take it down!"

The City of Statesville, North Carolina has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to require Gander RV in Statesville,... Posted by Camping World on Saturday, May 18, 2019

Officials in Statesville, North Carolina said in their own Facebook post that they stand by the flag but not necessarily the business' decision to keep it flying.

“The City of Statesville stands by our flag and what it represents.”

“We take our laws and ordinances very seriously. Our doors are open to any business looking to prosper and grow in our community. We only ask that the proper channels are followed. That is the first and necessary step to any potential change in code,” said the post.

We would like to take this opportunity to say THANK YOU for the outpouring of support many have shared for our American... Posted by City of Statesville on Tuesday, May 21, 2019

More than 200,000 people have signed a petition to keep the flag flying. The goal was originally 75,000 signatures but has now been raised to 300,000.