SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin isn’t on the set of “Fuller House,” if recent cast photos are to be believed.

Multiple cast members from “Fuller House” shared photos on social media explaining that they are back on the set. But it appears that Lori Loughlin, who starred on “Fuller House” as Aunt Becky, isn’t anywhere to be seen.

Loughlin is accused of bribery in the college admissions scandal. She entered a not guilty plea back in April. The Hallmark Channel cut her off from “When Calls the Heart,” and early reports suggest she won’t be on “Fuller House.”

As I wrote, Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner, shared a photo of herself holding the script for one of the show’s upcoming episodes.

Bob Saget, who plays Danny Tanner on “Fuller House,” posted a photo of him posing with Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmie Gibler, and Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner, on the set as well. The photo appears to be snapped inside the Tanner house.

Saget posted a separate photo that was technically a repost from Barber.

Saget and Barber then shared photos of their own copies of a new script, hinting at a table read.

Barber's event went next level, though. She shared a 12-minute YouTube video of the first table read. And guess what? Loughlin is nowhere to be seen.

Yes, but: As I wrote, John Stamos, who plays Uncle Jesse, posted a photo on Instagram earlier this month of the entire “Fuller House” cast, including Loughlin.

The photo instantly raised speculation that Loughlin may indeed return for the fifth and final season of “Fuller House.”