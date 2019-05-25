As we witness chaos among British politicians and the exit of Theresa May, I'm struck with consternation from a Reuters' article including a statement by the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker who accused UK MPs of finding it "more important to replace the prime minister than to find an agreement among themselves."

Sound familiar?

Don't ignore the chaos right here in America. Politicians obsessed with impeaching our president fail to deliver even adequate service by working together and compromising across the aisle to accomplish what's best for this nation. They should work for us or resign.

Diane Loveridge

Salt Lake City