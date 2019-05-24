TAYLORSVILLE — The 6A and 5A softball tournament got underway briefly at the Valley Regional Complex on Friday — with two games actually finishing — but the dreaded rain eventually returned as play was canceled for the rest of the day.

Two games in the 5A tournament were completed, with Skyridge beating Box Elder 13-3 and Springville defeating Wasatch 6-3.

The rest of the 5A state tournament will have to wait until next Tuesday to resume, as the 5A principals elected not to continue the tournament during the holiday weekend.

The 6A tournament is tentatively scheduled to resume on Saturday, but that also depends on the playing condition of the fields.