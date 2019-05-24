All-American Rory Linkletter won the 10,000m to headline the BYU track and field team as seven athletes advanced to nationals at the first day of the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Sacramento, California, on Thursday.

Day 1 Photo Gallery

"What you want on this first day is for athletes to both advance to the quarterfinal events and punch tickets to the national meet," BYU head coach Ed Eyestone said. "To have those six guys come through in the 10,000m was a real highlight to the first night of the NCAA West Prelims."

Linkletter clocked a time of 28:59.43 to finish first in the men’s 10,000m for the second year in a row and advance to the 2019 NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas, June 5-8. Overall, six Cougars placed in the top 12 to qualify for nationals and set an NCAA record of the most men advancing in one event. All-Americans Connor McMillan (29:00.49) and Conner Mantz (29:00.50) placed fourth and fifth respectively. Clayton Young (29:00.77) finished eighth, Dallin Farnsworth (29:01.08) placed 10th and Connor Weaver took 11th with a time of 29:02.15.

"I was hopeful that we could go for the NCAA record in advancing five or more men in one event," Eyestone said. "Then to get six surpassed my expectations."

All-American Andrea Stapleton-Johnson was the first Cougar of the day to punch a ticket to the NCAA Track and Field Championships after competing in the women’s high jump. She cleared 1.80m (5-10.75) and placed fifth overall to advance to nationals for the third year in a row. Stapleton-Johnson currently holds the BYU outdoor women’s high jump record and the No. 1 mark in the NCAA.

"When you have that No. 1 target on your back, it can be tough," Eyestone said. "Andrea was calm and collected going in to get the job done. Qualifying early on gave a good start for how the rest of the meet was going to go."

Several Cougars advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective events at regionals, putting themselves in position to qualify for the NCAA Championships on Friday or Saturday.

All-American Brenna Porter took fifth overall in the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 57.99 to advance to the quarterfinal on Friday at 7 p.m. (PDT). In the men’s 400m hurdles, Colten Yardley clocked a personal-best 51.38 to qualify for Friday’s quarterfinal at 7:15 p.m.

Three Cougars advanced to the women’s 1500m quarterfinals after top-five finishes in their respective heats. All-American Whittni Orton won her heat with a time of 4:16.69. Olivia Hoj (4:18.40) placed 11th overall and Kate Hunter ran a career-best 4:18.91 to advance. To earn his spot in the next round of the men’s 1500m, Talem Franco clocked a time of 3:44.67. The women’s quarterfinal will start Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the men’s quarterfinal.

Michael Bluth raced a personal-best 46.30 in the men’s 400m to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal at 5:45 p.m. In the women’s 800m, Anna Camp-Bennett (2:05.74) finished second overall and Lauren Ellsworth (2:07.30) won her heat as both Cougars secured spots in the quarterfinal on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

"Our athletes did a great job and were well prepared by their coaches," Eyestone said. "Not only were they advancing, but setting personal bests."

The West Preliminaries will continue tomorrow as the Cougars compete in the men’s javelin, discus, 400m, 400m hurdles, 200m and 3,000m steeplechase, along with the women’s pole vault, 800m, 400m hurdles, 200m and 3,000m steeplechase.

The meet will be livestreamed on FloTrack and live updates will be available on the BYU track and field team’s Twitter account ( @BYUTFXC) and Instagram story. Heat sheets, the meet schedule and live stats can be found on NCAA.com.

Thursday's results, May 23

Event Athlete Mark Finish Next Up

Hammer (M) Jacob Foutz 61.11m/200-6

27th Did not qualify (DNQ)

Javelin (W) Sydnie Martindale 43.43m/142-6 33rd DNQ

Javelin (W) Payge Cuthbertson 40.48m/132-10 45th DNQ

High Jump (W) Andrea Stapleton-Johnson 1.80m/5-10.75 5th Final in Austin, TX (June 5-8)

High Jump (W) Lindsay Yetter-Shirley NH DNP DNQ

400m Hurdles (W) Brenna Porter 57.99 5th Quarterfinal on Friday, May 24 @ 7:00 p.m. (PDT)

400m Hurdles (W) Kaitlyn Gunnerson-Burrup 59.71 24th DNQ

400m Hurdles (M) Colten Yardley 51.38 22nd Quarterfinal on Friday, May 24 @ 7:15 p.m. (PDT)

Pole Vault (M) Jameson Shirley 4.96m/16-3.25 33rd DNQ

1,500m (W) Whittni Orton 4:16.69 4th Quarterfinal on Saturday, May 25 @ 6:30 p.m. (PDT)

1,500m (W) Olivia Hoj 4:18.40 11th Quarterfinal on Saturday, May 25 @ 6:30 p.m. (PDT)

1,500m (W) Kate Hunter 4:18.91 13th Quarterfinal on Saturday, May 25 @ 6:30 p.m. (PDT)

1,500m (W) Alissa Fielding 4:29.02 39th DNQ

1,500m (W) Madey Brooks-Dickson 4:34.31 46th DNQ

1,500m (M) Talem Franco 3:44.67 4th Quarterfinal on Saturday, May 25 @ 6:30 p.m. (PDT)

1,500m (M) Marcus Dickson 3:45.42 17th DNQ

100m (W) Jaslyn Gardner 11.88 40th DNQ

400m (M) Michael Bluth 46.30 7th Quarterfinal on Friday, May 24 @ 5:45 p.m. (PDT)

800m (W) Lauren Ellsworth-Barnes 2:07.30 11th Quarterfinal on Friday, May 24 @ 6:30 p.m. (PDT)

800m (W) Anna Camp-Bennett 2:05.74 2nd Quarterfinal on Friday, May 24 @ 6:30 p.m. (PDT)

800m (W) Karina Haymore 2:09.37 36th DNQ

10,000m (M) Connor McMillan 29:00.49 4th

Final in Austin, TX (June 5-8)

10,000m (M) Rory Linkletter 28.59.43 1st Final in Austin, TX (June 5-8)

10,000m (M) Conner Mantz 29:00.50 5th Final in Austin, TX (June 5-8)

10,000m (M) Clayton Young 29:00.77 8th Final in Austin, TX (June 5-8)

10,000m (M) Danny Carney 29:23.17 19th DNQ

10,000m (M) Dallin Farnsworth 29:01.08 10th Final in Austin, TX (June 5-8)

10,000m (M) Michael Ottesen 29:31.59 23rd DNQ

10,000m (M) Connor Weaver 29:02.15 11th Final in Austin, TX (June 5-8)

10,000m (M) Brayden McLelland 30:12.73 41st DNQ