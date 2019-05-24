SALT LAKE CITY — Tom King, the writer behind the Batman/Catwoman wedding fakeout, is leaving his Eisner award-winning “Batman” comic run 15 issues earlier than expected.

DC Comics announced the news today that King's run will end later this year with issue No. 85, which will conclude the "City of Bane" storyline.

Instead, King will team up with artist Clay Mann for "Batman/Catwoman," a 12-issue series that will release alongside the flagship "Batman" book, which has moved to a monthly release schedule.

“We’re making changes to our comic book publishing line to set DC up for continued success,” said Bob Harras, DC’s editor-in-chief. “We’re starting with the bestselling Batman comic after ‘City of Bane’ wraps up in December. ‘City of Bane’ is an incredible story and an integral part of our overall ‘Year of the Villain’ campaign, and a new Tom King and Clay Mann Bat/Cat series in 2020 fills the gap once Batman begins to ship monthly.”

King said his new series will "define what Batman is, can, and will be," in line with Grant Morrison's work on "Batman and Robin."

"This will be a comic about what the best Batman comics are always been about, how our greatest hero turns fear into bravery, pain into hope, trauma into love. It’s the story I always wanted to tell, and I’m telling it with the man I consider to be the greatest artist in comics, my brother Clay Mann," he continued.

King also noted it will be hard to leave "Batman," but he's moving on to work on his most ambitious project to date. The press release also notes that every other Batman-related title — "Detective Comics," "Catwoman and "Batgirl," among others — will continue to ship according to schedule.

Mitch Gerads, an artist and frequent collaborator with King, posted on Twitter that he was excited for King and Mann.

Ever since that stupid leak I’ve been vibrating to share this. Thank you @DCComics for considering my poor psyche and releasing it today! My brothers @TomKingTK and @Clay_Mann_ have THE COOLEST Bat plans I’ve ever been pitched. pic.twitter.com/XUrrJyWK3Q — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) May 24, 2019

The news initially surfaced on Bleeding Cool before being corroborated by other outlets like IGN, CBR and Den of Geek. King’s “Batman” run has steered away from outright action and more into the psyche of whether or not Batman can be happy to be an effective protector, and was initially planned for 105 issues before being cut to 85.

Further information from Bleeding Cool notes the decision was made by DC Comics executives who have been less than thrilled with the creative direction and recent sliding sales numbers. The decision to pull King off the book reportedly took place on May 17 while the author appeared at the Megacon Orlando convention in Florida.

The author will still retain his contract with DC Comics and will work on other projects. King’s recent projects have included “Mister Miracle” and “Heroes in Crisis,” which explores the effects of PTSD, depression and guilt on costumed superheroes.

Bleeding Cool also reports that Brian Michael Bendis (“Avengers,” “Superman”) is also rumored to take over the series starting with issue No. 100.

King initially posted a tweet thanking fans for their support. Mitch Gerads, King’s friend and frequent collaborator, also tweeted that he “knows things about a thing” leading to better things and that people may be “jumping to conclusions.”

King recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the conclusion to his run on Batman, which he claimed would change the character’s status quo dramatically.

“It's something that's going to change the character for a generation, or maybe more. Maybe forever," he said. "I never thought we'd get this kind of stuff approved… but this is a change that's going to shake the world of Batman and it's going to leave my mark on the character."

Fan and comic insider response initially seemed to be divided depending on personal opinion of King’s work. Others accurately speculated that King may actually be promoted rather than fired.

A Change.org petition — the second Batman-related one in recent memory, according to the Deseret News — is also calling for King to remain on the book, but it looks like the writer has moved onto bigger and better things.