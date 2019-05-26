The weather this holiday weekend isn’t cooperating, so you might want to curl up in front of the fireplace (yes, even on Memorial Day weekend) with a good book — and we have a reading list for you.

Politicians love to memorialize their accomplishments, ambitions, priorities and passions in books. They want posterity to remember them. So, for the political junkies among us, we have compiled a list of our favorite political books, listed by author and titles:

President Donald Trump: “The chaos theory of governance: Blow everything up and throw some temper tantrums.”

Presidential candidate Joe Biden: “The women whose hair I have smelled.”

Sen. Mike Lee: “The deep Green New Deal symbolism of Ronald Reagan riding a velociraptor while firing a machine gun.”

Congressman Rob Bishop: “The secrets to maintaining a deep, dark tan, contrasting perfectly with coiffed white hair and a white vested suit ensemble.”

Sen. Mitt Romney: “How to avoid boredom in one’s senior years — run for the U.S. Senate.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “The dilemma: How to impeach a president while protecting my vulnerable swing-state members.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “How to drive House leaders nuts with socialist fantasies.”

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders: “How to win respect after being everyone’s crazy socialist uncle.”

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson: “The long and winding road to tax reform.”

Utah Senate Pres. Stuart Adams: “The 10 most exciting moments in Utah Senate history (snore...).”

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke: “Five exercises that will prepare you to gesticulate wildly in political speeches.”

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr.: “Strategies to return to the governor’s mansion after 11 years away.”

Likely gubernatorial candidate Greg Hughes: “Why Utah needs a brawler who gets things done, not a soft heart.”

Announced gubernatorial candidate Spencer Cox: “From Fairview to the governor’s mansion — nice guys finish first.”

Gov. Gary Herbert (two books): “How to be a really effective lame duck” and “How to clear the field for your handpicked successor.”

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg: “How having an unpronounceable last name makes you unforgettable.”

Congressman John Curtis: “All I really need to know I learned in Provo.”

Congressman Ben McAdams: “Tip-toeing on a knife edge — How to be a Democrat in a Republican district.”

Congressman Chris Stewart: “The seven miracles required to regain control of the House.”

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson: “County government — even funner than I expected.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski: “The art of keeping the city council happy.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “Survival tips from the consummate Washington political insider.”

Utah Democratic Party Chair Daisy Thomas: “Creative ways to pursue relevancy.”

Utah Republican Party Chair Derek Brown: “How to rejuvenate a moribund political party.“

Former congresswoman and current CNN political commentator Mia Love: “CNN isn’t all fake news — really!”

Former congressman and current Fox News political commentator Jason Chaffet****z: “Top 10 ways to attack the deep state, as learned from Sean Hannity.”

Attorney General Sean Reyes: “Lessons learned from nearly being a presidential appointee.”

Frank Pignanelli: “The top 10 bar hangouts for aging political wind bags.”

LaVarr Webb: “The politics of raising chickens.”