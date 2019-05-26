There’s a persistent ticking in the room. Can you hear it? It’s not the clock. It’s scary, and it’s measles. Yes, measles, and it’s coming back. You can help stop the ticking before it gets too much louder and disaster strikes. To date, 880 cases of measles have been detected in 24 states in 2019. Worldwide, over 170 countries report measles cases every year.

The risks of measles are real, in your family and community. Measles is highly contagious. All babies under 15 months are completely vulnerable and unprotected. About 50 percent of toddlers under 2 years aren’t vaccinated to prevent this dangerous viral infection. These facts put Utahns, especially the very young, directly in the path of a preventable disease that causes ear infections, pneumonia, seizures and deafness.

Interested in making the ticking stop? First, the measles vaccine is safe and 97 percent effective. If you were born after 1957, learn about your immunity from a health provider or just get a shot and protect young children. Parents, double check your children’s vaccination status and ensure they have received at least two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Preventing measles is a matter of time and it’s a matter of action. The clock is ticking.

Teresa Garrett

Salt Lake City