Are we really in a "constitutional crisis" as being trumpeted (pun intended) across the land? Maybe? But to me therein lies a much greater crises. Have you ever considered why with 100 United States Senators, 435 members of the House of Representatives, nine Supreme Court justices, one U.S. president, and one U.S. vice president is there not a single man or woman among them who has the courage, the respect and the capability to rise above it all and bring the country together? That may be asking too much because after all they are just like us.

Perhaps my memories are blurred by time; after all I will be 82 years old in June. But history does report that people like Winston Churchill, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Mother Teresa, President John F. Kennedy and many others were able to step forward into the fray and bring calm and assurance and hope. Right now, as for me, I cannot see or recognize any single person on the national stage who might step forward and bring sense and resolution to the "road rage" currently in force.

Gerald Frazier

Springville