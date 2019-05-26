Editor's note: An earlier version of this commentary by Terryl L. Givens was published by the Wheatley Institution at Brigham Young University and is published here with permission.

One perennial reason for disenchantment with institutional religion is the perceived success of its competing models. Science and technology have accomplished miracles, radically transformed the human landscape time and again, and created a tangible legacy of accomplishment. This has been true since the Enlightenment, but the exponential expansion of technology’s prowess in the last generation has made millennials and Gen Xers doubly inclined to trust in the seemingly limitless possibilities of a scientific approach to life as opposed to the constraints of ancient belief systems.

One response to this conflict has been to insist on their apples and oranges nature. For example, paleontologist Stephen Jay Gould referred to science and religion as “non-overlapping magisterial;” that is, important avenues of understanding that ask fundamentally different questions about different domains. Or as the Marxist critic Terry Eagleton recently wrote, “Believing that religion is a botched attempt to explain the world ... is like seeing ballet as a botched attempt to run for a bus” or “like saying that thanks to the electric toaster we can forget about Chekhov.” While I can admit that there is some validity to such perspectives, I want to move in another direction by suggesting that true religion should enfold, rather than complement, scientific inquiry. There is more congruence, and less conflict, than caricatures of both tend to suggest.

I frequently hear the complaint that science begins with questions, whereas religion begins with answers; or that science starts with evidence, whereas religious belief proceeds from a priori claims of one sort or another. In actual fact, however, a scientist does not begin with a blank slate, and a disciple does not start with a conclusion. As the Dartmouth physicist and this year’s Templeton Prize winner Marcelo Gleiser writes, “Science needs a framework, a scaffolding of principles and laws, to operate. It cannot explain everything, because it needs to start with something.” Or, as logicians and mathematicians in particular have learned, there are no such things as self-authenticating foundations.

Oxford physicist David Deutsch argues that “all progress, both theoretical and practical, has resulted from a single human activity: the quest for what I call good explanations.” These positions are consistent with Thomas Kuhn’s influential insight that science proceeds by a series of successive paradigms. A paradigm, in his usage, is a conceptual framework that is “exemplary” in its ability to solve puzzles or questions of particular urgency to scientists of that era. It is, in the broad sense alluded to by Deutsch, a “good explanation.” But the point, for Kuhn, is that anomalies — phenomena that resist solution within the parameters of that paradigm — eventually force the tentative framing of a new paradigm, one that is more successful in accounting for the data. And so a new paradigm displaces the old; thus does science progress. One doesn’t “prove” a paradigm correct, or “falsify” an old one in his view. One simply moves from a good explanation to a better one. Newton’s laws still work, to take a concrete example, but they are re-contextualized in a more comprehensive model of understanding the universe — Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity.

So how does this compare to the quest for religious truth? The comparison is not perfect, but may be helpful. The prophet Joseph Smith began with certain assumptions about the nature of God, sin, and salvation — assumptions he had imbibed from his environment. But his openness to error, instruction, and correction flowered into a Restoration framework, a new blueprint for answering questions of most significance, relating to human origins, the nature of God, our potential destiny and the best means of unifying and sanctifying a people. However, that paradigm was not definitive, complete, or frozen in time. It went through successive stages as one would expect in a “living” church. The Restoration, President Nelson has reminded us, is “a process” and we have just seen “the beginning.”

The question is, how do we respond to anomalies — or perceived anomalies — along the way? What is our reaction to its incompleteness or perceived insufficiencies? If the gospel is the paradigm that unfolds from God’s perspective, then the Church is our inspired but not yet perfect implementation of it (“first temporal” and with time fully “spiritual” in the language of prophecy). The various evolutions of policy, programs, and practices are a sign of a paradigm in process of living growth. The reasonable response to unresolved dilemmas or unsatisfactory elements is not to jettison the whole. (What competing paradigm makes sense of more conundrums of the human condition, more phenomena experienced in our spiritual pilgrimage?) That’s not good science, nor is it good discipleship. Such recourse is, in Eugene England’s words, to take refuge in “the appalling luxury of skepticism.”

So I stay committed because the paradigm (Joseph’s Restoration theology) is beautiful, profound, compelling and satisfying, and addresses those questions I find to be of most urgent significance. The lab equipment isn’t perfect, some of the equations don’t work fully yet, and some of the scientists on the research team were flawed individuals who misread some of the data. But I’m not going to burn down the lab just because it hasn’t given me all the elements in the periodical table yet.