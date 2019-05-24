PROVO — BYU coach Mark Pope officially announced Friday what had been reported weeks ago — Utah Valley University grad transfer Jake Toolson will play his senior season for the Cougars.

The 6-foot-5 guard, who was named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American, is returning to the place where he started his college career.

“I’m out of my mind hyped! I’ve been incredibly blessed to have the honor of coaching Jake Toolson for the last several years,” Pope said in a statement. “I’ve watched him grow from a talented young player to one of the most efficient offensive threats in the country. As one of the most highly sought-after grad-transfers in America, Jake turned down the likes of Duke and Virginia to come here and put on a BYU uniform. As the reigning WAC Player of the Year and an All-American, and most importantly a great teammate and leader, Jake is going to leave his mark at BYU – in the locker room, in the classroom, in the community and on the court.”

The Gilbert, Arizona, native averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for UVU, which posted a 25-10 record in 2018-19. Toolson shot 53.7 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from 3-point territory and shot 85.1 percent from the free throw line.

Toolson played his first two seasons at BYU, appearing in 36 games from 2014-16. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Before arriving at BYU, Toolson prepped at Highland High School in Arizona, where he scored 2,007 career points.

Toolson and his wife Sarah have a son Gus who was born in September 2018.