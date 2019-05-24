JENSEN, Uintah County — A new report from the National Park Service shows the 304,468 visitors to Dinosaur National Monument in 2018 spent $18.3 million in communities near the monument.

That spending supported 222 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economies of $20.3 million.

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists Catherine Cullinane Thomas and Egan Cornachione, of the U.S. Geological Survey, and Lynne Koontz, of the National Park Service. The report shows $20.2 billion of direct spending by more than 318 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 329,000 jobs nationally; 268,000 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $40.1 billion.

According to the report, lodging expenses accounted for the largest share of visitor spending, about $6.8 billion in 2018 nationally, resulting in more than 58,000 jobs. Food expenses were the second largest spending area. Visitors spent $4 billion in restaurants and bars and another $1.4 billion at grocery and convenience stores resulting in more than 61,000 jobs. Visitor spending in the recreation industries supported more than 28,000 jobs and spending in retail supported more than 20,000 jobs.