Memorial Day weekend is here, and it's a perfect time to catch up on the news in a fun, easy way with these political cartoons.

President Trump and the trade war with China were a popular topic this week.

America's farmers have been hit hard by the trade war. China used to be the largest buyer of U.S. soybean exports, but about 75 percent of that money was lost last year, dropping from $12 billion to $3 billion.

David Horsey

Walt Handelsman

To try to offset the loss, the Trump administration is giving farmers a $16 billion farm aid package.

David Horsey

Phil Hands

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump have been in the news for their heated discussions and comments this week.

Dana Summers

Dana Summers

Although meetings were meant to center around Infrastructure Week, stories highlighted the Democrats' push for impeachment and Republicans' demand for border wall funding.

Lisa Benson

Nick Anderson

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27. It is dedicated to remembering those who died while in the Armed Forces.

Dana Summers

Lisa Benson

Other stories this week included Trump's large loss of business income, billionaire Robert Smith promising to pay off the student loans of Morehouse graduates and comments likening Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg's strategy to Trump's.

Phil Hands

Walt Handelsman