SALT LAKE CITY — A new report indicates "Star Wars" is jumping into the video game adaptation scene with “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.”

According to BuzzFeed, the film will be based on the 2003 Bioware role-playing game and is being written by Laeta Kalogridis (“Avatar,” “Alita: Battle Angel”).

The movie will serve as the basis of a potential trilogy, but it’s unclear if this report is related to the "Star Wars" trilogy from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss planned for 2022, which Deseret News previously covered.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy previously told MTV News that something based on “KOTOR” was in the works.

"We talk about that all the time. Right now I have no idea where things might fall."

“KOTOR” is set 4,000 years before the main “Star Wars” movies and casts players as an amnesiac Jedi knight who is revealed to be a Sith Lord named Revan. The game received a Sith-focused sequel in 2004 and serves as the basis for “Star Wars: The Old Republic,” a massively multiplayer online game.

Cutscenes from "SWOTOR" are also available to watch on YouTube and give a good idea of the spinoff's look and feel, which is much darker and more experimental than the main "Star Wars" movies.

All three games are part of the noncanonical Star Wars Legends, so a movie adaptation could bring some characters and concepts into the main series.

Until then, Star Wars fans can look forward to “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker,” which arrives in theaters on Dec. 20.