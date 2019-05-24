SALT LAKE CITY — Theresa May announced Friday that she will resign as the U.K. prime minister next month.

Before May could make the announcement, however, the U.K.'s chief mouser stole the hearts of the internet.

What happened: Larry the cat, who’s been the official 10 Downing Street mouse-catcher since 2011, was enjoying the sun on the stoop 15 minutes before May was scheduled to speak, according to Newsweek.

Larry had to be removed by staff and taken inside prior to May’s speech, but not before the internet fell in love with and had a little fun with him.

A security guard coming out of Downing Street to remove Larry the Cat from view before May's big speech is honestly the peak of British politics — Holly Gittins (@HollyGittins97) May 24, 2019

“A security guard coming out of Downing Street to remove Larry the Cat from view before May's big speech is honestly the peak of British politics,” Holly Gittins tweeted.

Larry the cat has been removed from the Downing Street doorstep.



📷 @jeremyselwyn1 pic.twitter.com/6SYecQfTTu — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) May 24, 2019

Larry has just been taken inside Downing Street. Which is just as well. Given May’s luck, she’d have walked out and tripped over him. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) May 24, 2019

“Larry has just been taken inside Downing Street. Which is just as well. Given May’s luck, she’d have walked out and tripped over him,” political commentator Dan Hodges tweeted.

Why Downing Street would not want Larry in the background of Theresa May’s expected announcement of her resignation date is *beyond* me https://t.co/q46lJrnJnj — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) May 24, 2019

“Why Downing Street would not want Larry in the background of Theresa May’s expected announcement of her resignation date is *beyond* me,” Hadas Gold tweeted.

"I am proud to announce that I will be running to be the next Tory leader" - Larry the cat outside Downing Street this morning #PMQs 📸@Reuters pic.twitter.com/AONZ3ybUtx — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) May 22, 2019

"'I am proud to announce that I will be running to be the next Tory leader’ — Larry the cat outside Downing Street this morning,” Derek Momodu tweeted.

Larry the cat is in place and ready to takeover from Theresa May



📷 @AP pic.twitter.com/8tDgs1PxrT — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) May 24, 2019

“Larry the cat is in place and ready to takeover from Theresa May,” Elliot Wagland tweeted.

A Twitter account was created for Larry and it has been tweeting out commentary all morning.

“I am announcing that I’m standing to become the next Prime Minister. If Boris Johnson is running, then people deserve a serious candidate too...” #LarryForPM #YesWeCat pic.twitter.com/6mNyw2w2Pa — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 24, 2019

“I am announcing that I’m standing to become the next Prime Minister. If Boris Johnson is running, then people deserve a serious candidate too...” the account tweeted Friday.

According to Larry’s profile on the United Kingdom government website, the cat was recruited from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home for his mousing skills.

Larry reportedly spends his days greeting house guests, “inspecting security defenses and testing antique furniture for napping quality” when he’s not hunting mice.