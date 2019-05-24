SALT LAKE CITY — The war between the Milwaukee Bucks and Drake continued Thursday night during the Bucks vs. Raptors NBA playoff game.

The daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens sat next to Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals wearing a white T-shirt with a photo of rapper Pusha T.

Petty wars 😂



The daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner is sitting courtside wearing a Pusha T shirt. pic.twitter.com/yP2uZILKER — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 24, 2019

The Fiserv Forum took it one step farther — the arena played Pusha T’s music consistently through the night.

So? Well, for the uninitiated, Pusha T has been a longtime rival of Drake, who has made headlines this week for his superfan antics in support of the Toronto Raptors.

Last summer, Pusha T and Drake engaged in a back-and-forth rap beef, which culminated with Pusha T’s explicit song “The Story of Adinon,” which revealed to the public that Drake had a child out of wedlock (and that Drake once took a photo wearing blackface). Rumors have swirled for months about whether Pusha T learned this information from Kanye West. Drake suggested as much, but there were also rumors Pusha T learned this from Drake’s producer and good friend, Noah “40” Shebib.

Drake made headlines this week for cheering on the sidelines, even giving Toronto coach Nick Nurse a massage there. The New York Times, The Washington Post and Charles Barkley all weighed in on Drake’s fandom.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was pressed about Drake in the aftermath of Game 4, when the superfan antics began, according to Bleacher Report.

"I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game, a coach — I'm sorry, a player or a coach, that has access to the court. I don't know how much he's on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying it's more than I realize. There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors. You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that."

Drake then posted an Instagram post featuring a number of emojis as a response to the quote, according to Bleacher Report. On Thursday night, Edens’ daughter wore the aforementioned Pusha T-shirt while sitting courtside. But Drake even took that a step farther. He changed his Instagram profile pick to one of Edens’ daughter.

The petty wars will likely continue Saturday night when the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks meet again in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.