SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump tweeted out an edited and doctored video that shows Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slurring her words, which has escalated tensions between the two once again.

The video, which was snagged from a segment of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox Business, includes a moment from Pelosi’s news conference that she held on Thursday, NBC News reports.

The video shows Pelosi tripping over her words. One moment in the video plays four times in a row.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

According to The Washington Post, one version of the video, which was posted by the Facebook page Politics WatchDog, has more than 2 million views and 45,000 shares. There are also 23,000 comments, and people don’t take kindly to Pelosi.

Trump tweeted the video just hours after he called Pelosi “crazy.”

"She is not the same person. She has lost it,” he said.

Pelosi clapped back at Trump, according to The Associated Press.

“When the ‘extremely stable genius’ starts acting more presidential, I’ll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues,” she tweeted.

Trump and Pelosi had a war of words this week (and, you could argue, since Pelosi became speaker of the house). Trump ended a meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer early over frustrations about congressional efforts to hold investigations, according to The Associated Press. Trump said he wouldn’t work with Democrats again until they stopped their investigations. On Thursday, however, Trump made a deal with Democrats.

Hany Farid, a computer science professor and digital forensics expert at the University of California, Berkeley, told The Washington Post the video of Pelosi shows a troubling trend created by deepfake technology. The Deseret News has long reported on how deepfakes can influence your world.

“There is no question that the video has been slowed to alter Pelosi’s voice,” Farid said. “It is striking that such a simple manipulation can be so effective and believable to some.

“While I think that deepfake technology poses a real threat," he said, "this type of low-tech fake shows that there is a larger threat of misinformation campaigns — too many of us are willing to believe the worst in people that we disagree with.”