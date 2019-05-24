SALT LAKE CITY — During NBA All-Star Weekend in February, hip-hop legend Ice Cube headlined a concert at Vivint Arena.

Now, the West Coast rapper is bringing back his Big 3 basketball league this summer, featuring a plethora of former NBA All-Stars, Hall of Famers and world champions to Utah on Saturday, July 27 at Vivint Arena.

Killer 3s, 3’s Company, Ball Hogs, Triplets, Aliens and Bivouac are the six teams scheduled to play in three games for Week 6 at 7 p.m. MT.

Ice Cube’s @thebig3 is coming to Salt Lake City on July 27th. pic.twitter.com/IV0VPBisxP — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) May 24, 2019

Former Utah Jazz players Joe Johnson and Al Jefferson are both members of the Triplets squad, coached by WNBA Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie.

Brandon Rush (Aliens), DeShawn Stevenson (Ball Hogs), Carlos Arroyo (Trilogy) and Carlos Boozer (Ghost Ballers) are other notable Jazz alums in the professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube.

The league consists of a dozen teams and travels to cities across the United States during an 11-week period with the championship set for Sept. 1 in Los Angeles.

Tickets for Utah will go on sale May 31 while games will air live on CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network.