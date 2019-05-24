SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not every day that a big brand tweets about Utah, but on Thursday, the Denny’s Twitter account had a funny “seasonal” tweet to share about Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City implies the existence of a Pepper Lake City — Denny's (@DennysDiner) May 23, 2019

The tweet has prompted some funny responses from social media users, many of them Salt Lake City residents themselves.

Shaved ice implies the existence of hairy ice — ✵⍟⃝ hannah! ⍟⃝‎‎✵ (@hanananah250) May 23, 2019

Allow me to introduce you to Alberta's Pepper Lake:https://t.co/hDVkitkRh6 — Steve Orillion | Keeper of the Sacred book of Meme (@Captain_Quench) May 23, 2019

Folks in the 801 are liable to be a bit salty when they read this. They'll think this tweet needed a bit more seasoning before being published.



That's all I got. — T. Schaefer (@T_Schaefer_) May 24, 2019

oregano lake city too perhaps? — Ken (@adultlizard) May 23, 2019

There is, but I hear the allergies are bad year-round. — shannon (@RelativeSilence) May 23, 2019

We have an SLC pepper mural here if that counts! #BeatlesTribute pic.twitter.com/o1OTO3qLRO — C O U R T N E Y (@CourtInColorSLC) May 24, 2019

Pepper is too spicy for this town — tie bowl (@KrisTaibl) May 24, 2019

