SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not every day that a big brand tweets about Utah, but on Thursday, the Denny’s Twitter account had a funny “seasonal” tweet to share about Salt Lake City.
“Salt Lake City implies the existence of a Pepper Lake City,” the breakfast diner chain tweeted.
The tweet has prompted some funny responses from social media users, many of them Salt Lake City residents themselves.
“Shaved ice cream implies the existence of hairy ice cream,” @hanananah tweeted.
“Allow me to introduce you to Alberta’s Pepper Lake,” @Captain_Quench tweeted, educating the rest of us about Pepper Lake’s existence.
“Folks in the 801 are liable to be a bit salty when they read this. They'll think this tweet needed a bit more seasoning before being published,” @T_Schaefer tweeted.
“Oregano lake city too perhaps?” @adultlizard tweeted.
“There is, but I hear the allergies are bad year-round,” @RelativeSilence tweeted.
“We have an SLC pepper mural here if that counts!” @CourtinColorSLC tweeted.
“Pepper is too spicy for this town,” @KrisTaibl tweeted.