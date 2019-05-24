Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl VIII football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

SALT LAKE CITY — Adam Levine is leaving “The Voice.”

“The Voice” host Carson Daly announced Friday morning on “Today” that Levine, who was one of the original coaches on “The Voice,” will exit the show after 16 seasons.

https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1131899850432368640

"He'll always be a cherished member of 'The Voice' family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best," Daly said.

Levine published a statement on his Instagram page about his exit.

“I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is (a) shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. 😂 Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Levine won three seasons on the singing competition, according to CNN.

Levine previously said he planned to return to “The Voice” next season with Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. But it turns out that won’t be the case.

According to CNN, former coach Gwen Stefani will return to the show and take over Levine’s seat. Levine’s entire team was eliminated before the semifinals this year, however.

“The Voice” stars reacted to the news on social media.

Comment on this story

Kelly Clarkson: "Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he's been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he's not there," she tweeted. "To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!"

Blake Shelton: “Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet.”

Social media also sent well-wishes to Levine after his exit.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment