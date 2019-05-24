SALT LAKE CITY — Adam Levine is leaving “The Voice.”

“The Voice” host Carson Daly announced Friday morning on “Today” that Levine, who was one of the original coaches on “The Voice,” will exit the show after 16 seasons.

https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1131899850432368640

"He'll always be a cherished member of 'The Voice' family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best," Daly said.

Levine published a statement on his Instagram page about his exit.

“I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is (a) shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go,” he wrote.

Levine won three seasons on the singing competition, according to CNN.

Levine previously said he planned to return to “The Voice” next season with Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. But it turns out that won’t be the case.

According to CNN, former coach Gwen Stefani will return to the show and take over Levine’s seat. Levine’s entire team was eliminated before the semifinals this year, however.

“The Voice” stars reacted to the news on social media.

Kelly Clarkson: "Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he's been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he's not there," she tweeted. "To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!"

Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀 To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal! — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 24, 2019

Blake Shelton: “Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet.”

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019

Social media also sent well-wishes to Levine after his exit.

a huge congrats to my coach @adamlevine on his next big thing! i can not wait to watch this show! 🥰 tune in next tuesday night 5/28 @ 7 pm CST on @nbc!! pic.twitter.com/3VrsJM3FE3 — Reagan Strange (@imreaganstrange) May 24, 2019

i’m so lucky to have worked with @adamlevine on his last season of the show. thank you for making an impact on me. its gonna be whack without you there, but i’m excited for whats next for you 🤠🤧 — mari (@marijones) May 24, 2019