Dixie State sophomore Billie Hatch officially closed the 2018-19 Trailblazer Athletics season on Thursday with a 13th-place finish in the 10,000m (10K) at the NCAA Division II National Championships in Kingsville, Texas.

In the first DSU women’s track national championships appearance in program history, Hatch crossed the line with a time of 39:01.07 to post the 13th place finish, as competitors battled high winds and hot and humid conditions throughout the race.

The trip to the national championships meet put the finishing touches on an extraordinary year for the sophomore, as Hatch enjoyed a record-setting campaign in 2019, garnering USTFCCCA All-Region honors last week to mark the first DSU women's track All-Region honoree.

Hatch also earned first team All-RMAC honors and was selected to the Academic All-RMAC first team. Additionally, she set four DSU records during the 2019 season, including the 1,500m (4:57.72), 3,000m (10:15.79), 5,000m (17:37.23), and the 10,000m (35:47.29).