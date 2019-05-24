SALT LAKE CITY — Marie Osmond is asking for prayers after she revealed on Twitter that her new baby granddaughter has been taken to the intensive care unit right after her birth.

"Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces," Osmond wrote on Twitter. "So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!"

The hospital belongs to the Children’s Miracle Network, which was co-founded by Osmond and “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider back in 1983, USA Today reports.

Osmond’s daughter Brianna Blosil Schwep, 21, and her husband Dave Schwep, 42, recently gave birth to their baby, according to USA Today.

The couple announced back in March that they were expecting a baby.

"Brianna and I committed to each other in a private ceremony with our parents. We look forward to a larger celebration with our friends and family in the coming year. I am so grateful to be sharing my life with such an amazing human," Schwep wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier this month, reports suggested Osmond would join “The Talk,” replacing Sara Gilbert. As I wrote, Osmond reportedly signed on to “The Talk” after appearing on the talk show multiple times.

Marie Osmond and her brother Donny Osmond announced earlier this year that they will end their Las Vegas residency in November, according to my report for the Deseret News.