SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer faced a tough challenge on Thursday night’s episode and narrowly escaped with his 26th win.
Holzhauer’s challenger, a technology consultant from New York City, held a $12,800 lead during the Double Jeopardy round. Heading into Final Jeopardy, the contestant, Nate Scheffey, was only $5,400 behind Holzhauer, according to The Huffington Post.
Everything came down to the final question: “In one account, this song began as directions written out for composer Billy Strayhorn to Duke Ellington’s home in Harlem.”
Scheffey and Holzhauer both answered the question correctly. But it was Holzhauer who made the bigger wager. He bid $52,108 to Scheffey’s $35,800.
Holzhauer won by $10,908.
He shared his relief in a tweet later in the night.Comment on this story
“Way to bring it, @nscheffey. Don’t let the Friday Morning Quarterbacks get you down,” he wrote.
Holzhauer has now won 26 games in a row. His total earnings remain just under $2 million at $1,991,135.
As I wrote, Holzhauer continues to chase Ken Jennings’ 74-game record and $2.5 million overall earnings. Holzhauer usually earns upward of $70,000 per show, so it’s likely he’ll reach the $2 million mark his next time out.
The only other time Holzhauer has had such a close call came earlier in his streak when he won his 18th game by a narrow $18, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.