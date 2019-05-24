SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer faced a tough challenge on Thursday night’s episode and narrowly escaped with his 26th win.

Holzhauer’s challenger, a technology consultant from New York City, held a $12,800 lead during the Double Jeopardy round. Heading into Final Jeopardy, the contestant, Nate Scheffey, was only $5,400 behind Holzhauer, according to The Huffington Post.

Everything came down to the final question: “In one account, this song began as directions written out for composer Billy Strayhorn to Duke Ellington’s home in Harlem.”

#Jeopardy champion #james holzhauer

James's new 26 day total is $1,991,135. He only needs $8,865 to reach $2M. My guess is he'll pass that tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/StOPy4ZLXd — Zinegnaw Yeshambel (@ZinegnawY) May 23, 2019

Scheffey and Holzhauer both answered the question correctly. But it was Holzhauer who made the bigger wager. He bid $52,108 to Scheffey’s $35,800.

Holzhauer won by $10,908.

He shared his relief in a tweet later in the night.

“Way to bring it, @nscheffey. Don’t let the Friday Morning Quarterbacks get you down,” he wrote.

Way to bring it, @nscheffey. Don’t let the Friday Morning Quarterbacks get you down pic.twitter.com/cMItAvzo1b — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 24, 2019

“Jeopardy is so boring now.”

“There’s no drama anymore!”

“GoT finale sucked” pic.twitter.com/NLXgJyNvox — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 24, 2019

Holzhauer has now won 26 games in a row. His total earnings remain just under $2 million at $1,991,135.

As I wrote, Holzhauer continues to chase Ken Jennings’ 74-game record and $2.5 million overall earnings. Holzhauer usually earns upward of $70,000 per show, so it’s likely he’ll reach the $2 million mark his next time out.

The only other time Holzhauer has had such a close call came earlier in his streak when he won his 18th game by a narrow $18, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.