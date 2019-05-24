“PHOTOGRAPH” — 3 stars — Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Sachin Khedekar, Farrukh Jaffar; PG-13 (thematic material); Broadway; running time: 110 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — “Photograph” is romantic and comic, but it isn’t exactly a romantic comedy. It’s got great creative energy, but it’s also kind of slow and ponderous. You could even argue that it doesn’t have an ending, though it most definitely comes to an end.

It might be easier to begin at the famous Gateway in Mumbai, India, where the main characters in Ritesh Batra's film – which had its world premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival — meet. Miloni (Sanya Malhotra) is young and pretty, but very shy. She was actually interested in drama as a teen, but now as a young woman, Miloni is studying to become a chartered accountant. One day while out with her family, she passes the Gateway and meets a photographer.

The photographer is Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Rafi is one of many shooters who camps out in the area, scraping out a meager existence by offering to take instant portraits of visitors in front of India’s landmarks. Rafi is also a career bachelor and has deliberately postponed marriage while he works in Mumbai to pay off a family debt that has cost them their home in his native village.

Provided by Amazon Studios Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui appear in "Photograph" by Ritesh Batra.

Rafi convinces Miloni to get a quick portrait in front of the Gateway, but she rushes off soon after he hands her the finished print. Later, Rafi learns his grandmother Dadi (Farrukh Jaffar) has stopped taking her medication out of despair for his social life. So he prints off another copy of Miloni’s picture and mails it to Dadi, claiming that the pretty stranger is his girlfriend.

Rafi’s ruse works for a little while, but eventually Dadi decides to come out and visit. In the meantime, Rafi and Miloni have both felt the beginnings of a real interest, and when their paths cross again on a city bus, Rafi convinces Miloni to play along with his predicament for his grandmother’s sake.

What follows is predictable but out of the ordinary at the same time. At a distance, the premise sounds like the perfect setup for a Sandra Bullock romantic comedy, but here, “Photograph” plays out like a slow burn as Rafi and Miloni’s genuine relationship inches forward with the pace of a Sunday stroll … through a very long park.

Even though the pace is slow and the mood is almost sullen, “Photograph” has a sharp sense of humor that periodically pierces through without warning. Quick, fleeting moments — like an early sequence where it seems literally everyone in Mumbai knows Rafi’s grandmother (and her grandson’s marital woes) — won’t quite make you laugh out loud, but they do betray an incisive wit. Jaffar’s performance will also generate a lot of smiles. Against the quiet, intimate and stoic leads, Jaffar’s Dadi is animated and comic, and pretty much the heart of the film.

“Photograph’s” most enduring takeaway, though, is its ending, which of course can’t be revealed here. It is the divisive final capper on a package that could have gone a number of other ways, and will likely split audiences.

The film may not deliver what you’d normally expect from a romantic Saturday night at the movies, but if you’re looking for something a little unique, “Photograph” is a perfect fit.

Rating explained: “Photograph” is rated a tame PG-13 for some mild profanity and adult themes. It is presented mostly in Hindi and Gujarati with English subtitles.