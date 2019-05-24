A new Church News video shows the emotional end to President Russell M. Nelson's visit to Suva, Fiji.

The members there sang "Isa Lei," or "farewell, dear friend," to President Nelson, Sister Wendy Nelson, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Sister Susan Gong, Elder O. Vincent and Sister Peggy Haleck.

Sister Nelson can be seen wiping tears and President Nelson is beaming in reaction to the large crowd's performance of the traditional Fiji song.

President Nelson is in the midst of a ministry tour in the South Pacific.