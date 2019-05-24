SALT LAKE CITY — Instead of giving in to parental pressure, a Utah couple shared "family" photos welcoming their new bundle of joy — a supercharger for their Mustang.

Brayden Tomicic, a Utah Valley University student and owner of South Valley Photography, posted the photos on his Facebook page. The pictures show Tomicic and his wife, Payton, cradling Eaton, a twin screw supercharger.

"The last two years Payton and I have been preparing for this moment and finally the time has come,” Brayden wrote. “It’s something I have always wanted but never knew how soon it was going to happen. We have been truly blessed this last year and finally it is here.”

He also joked that while the supercharger would lead to “whining,” he couldn’t wait for all the fun he’d have with Eaton, which serves as an upgrade for Brayden's 2007 Ford Mustang GT with black stripes, which he said was tuned up with help from Premier Complete Auto Care in West Jordan, UT.

https://www.facebook.com/brayden.tomicic/posts/2417469651638827?__tn__=-R

Check out the photos of the couple above, courtesy of South Valley Photography.

Brayden spoke to Jalopnik and said the idea came from his mother pressuring the couple to have children. “I thought I would retaliate a little with something for my car since it is my baby,” he said.