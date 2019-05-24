PEOA, Summit County — A person killed in a crash on Browns Canyon Road has been identified as a Summit County woman.

Marla Lou Harris, 63, of Oakley, was headed west in a Toyota Camry about 8:45 a.m. Thursday when she veered into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a Toyota Highlander head-on, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

A 31-year-old man from Peoa who was driving the Highlander was taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.