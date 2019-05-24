SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, a national college football writer shared his strength of schedule projections for the 2019 season. Of the local teams, BYU's schedule appears to be the hardest at No. 16.

Utah State (No. 57) and Utah (No. 63) are middle of the pack, according to CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli.

That didn't sit well with an Aggie fan who reached out to Fornelli via Twitter.

"BYU doesn’t have the 16th SOS," Daddy Dan (@USUtheRightBlue) tweeted at Fornelli. "We see this every year. They are just bad. Yes they have a few overrated P5 teams to start but they pad the back half with wins."

BYU opens with Utah, Tennessee, USC and Washington. Then it gets Toledo, which is the best program in the MAC right now. Then it gets USF and Boise. Then Utah State. Then three easy games, and then San Diego State. https://t.co/vrj96nWWeP — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 23, 2019

Fornelli retweeted that response with a reminder that BYU opens against Utah, Tennessee, USC and Washington. It then faces MAC power Toledo followed by USF and Boise State.

The football expert reminded the Aggie fan that Utah State is on BYU's schedule.

"Also, you have to love a Utah State fan saying BYU pads the back half of its schedule with easy wins when Utah State is on the back half of BYU's schedule."

Zing.

Daddy Dan clarified that he believes BYU and USU should both be ranked in the 30s.

JAZZ DOWN UNDER

Utah Jazz small forward Joe Ingles is looking forward to the upcoming World Cup basketball tournament, and he's especially excited about Team USA visiting Australia this summer.

Ingles spoke to ESPN about the Boomers' hopes and his personal hopes.

"Our goal is to win a medal," he said, "and that would be gold and that’s what we’re going to do."

The U.S. hasn't made its final roster decision yet, but Ingles is hoping to see some familiar face.

"Hopefully a couple of my Jazz teammates get in there," he said. "It’d be nice to have Donovan (Mitchell) in Australia. I don’t think he’ll ever come otherwise. They’ll obviously be a great team regardless of who they pick."

The FIBA 2019 Basketball World Cup will take place in China from Aug. 31 through Sept. 15.

WEEKEND UPDATE

Friday, May 24

Senior PGA Championship

Soccer: RSL vs. Atlanta United

Minors: Bees at Sacramento

Baseball: Utah vs. UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Softball: NCAA super regionals

Softball: Division II College World Series

Men’s golf: NCAA championships, at Fayetteville, Ark.

Track: NCAA West preliminary, at Sacramento

Prep sports: 5A/6A baseball tournament, at UVU

Saturday, May 25

Senior PGA Championship

Soccer: Utah Royals FC vs. Orlando Pride

Minors: Bees vs. Tacoma

Baseball: Utah vs. UC Davis, 11:30 a.m.

Baseball: Division II College World Series, at Cary, N.C.

Softball: NCAA super regionals

Softball: Division II College World Series

Men’s golf: NCAA championships, at Fayetteville, Ark.

Track: NCAA West preliminary, at Sacramento

Sunday, May 26