SALT LAKE CITY — Although we're not yet halfway through 2019, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square have already made their travel plans for next year.

The Choir announced on Thursday their "2020 Heritage Tour," a 22-day, six-city tour that will take in four Nordic countries and the United Kingdom from June 25-July 16, 2020.

The Choir and Orchestra will travel to Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Wales and Scotland, performing in well-known concert halls through their tour. While the Choir and Orchestra are in Wales, they will perform twice: Once for the public at the International Convention Centre Wales and once as a benefit, by invitation only, in Cardiff's St. David's Hall.

The name and locations of the tour are in honor of the many musically talented early Welsh, Scottish and Scandinavian converts to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who came to the United States and shared their musical abilities.

“We stand on the shoulders of these musical pioneers who created a legacy that has influenced the entire world for good," said Choir president Ron Jarrett in a press release. "What an honor it will be to share the joy and peace the music of the Choir brings in some of the very places where it all began.”

Indeed, it was Welsh convert John Parry who formed and first conducted The Tabernacle Choir following an invitation from then-Church President Brigham Young in 1849.

The 2020 Heritage Tour will mark the 360-voice Choir's seventh European tour and the first time it has visited Wales and Scotland since its first European tour in 1955.

Tickets are not yet available for the tour, but information will be released on www.thetabernaclechoir.org/tour.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square "2020 Heritage Tour" schedule will include the following cities and venues: